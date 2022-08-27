NewsVideos

Rar on ED-CBI... Political outcry!

In the Delhi Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal said that Manish Sisodia ji has got a message from the top that he should leave Kejriwal's side and break the Aam Aadmi Party and bring two or four more MLAs. Aam Aadmi Party's government is going to fall soon, Operation Lotus is on in Delhi and you will be made the Chief Minister of Delhi in no time.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 02:22 PM IST
