Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

BJP retaliated on Rahul Gandhi's statements and said that till when Rahul Gandhi will mislead the country, he lied again. Attacking Ravi Shankar Prasad said that insulting the country is Rahul's habit.