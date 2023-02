videoDetails

Ravi Shankar Prasad's attack on CM Nitish, said stop being called Good Governance Babu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad has besieged the Bihar government regarding the parking dispute in Patna. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, 'The fear of criminals in Bihar has ended, the police are not able to do anything.'