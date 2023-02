videoDetails

RBI takes big step amid Hindenberg Report on Adani Group, asks for information from banks - sources

| Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India has taken a big step amid Hindenburg's report on Adani Group. Sources say that the RBI has asked all the banks to report the loans given to Adani Group. In this report, see the big news of the country immediately.