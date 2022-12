'Record breaking history made in Gujarat,' says PM Modi after BJP's victory

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed party workers at the BJP headquarters. During this, PM Modi said that the people of Gujarat have made a record even in breaking records. By giving the biggest mandate in the history of Gujarat to the BJP, the people of the state have created a new history. Voted for BJP rising above caste, class, community and all kinds of divisions.