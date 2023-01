videoDetails

Republic Day 2023: 106 Padam Awards to be announced this year

| Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day. Today the country will display its valor on the path of duty in Delhi. On this occasion, 106 Padma awards were announced and 412 gallantry awards are also being given. Please tell that Mulayam Singh Yadav will be posthumously honored with the Padma Vibhushan.