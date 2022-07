Restricted syrup worth 50 lakh seized in Assam

Taking a big action in Assam's Karimganj district, the police have recovered 9900 bottles of banned cough syrup, which is said to be worth around Rs 50 lakh. The police have also arrested a person with banned syrup.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

