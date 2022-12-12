NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rewadi Culture: Congress retaliated on PM Modi's attack on freebies politics

|Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
PM Modi surrounded the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the Revadi culture. It was AAP that started free electricity, water and mohalla clinic in Delhi and through freebies Aam Aadmi Party regained power in Delhi and also won Punjab. After this, other parties have also started implementing freebies concept.PM Modi launched a scathing attack on freebies politics. Know how Congress retaliated on Prime Minister's attack.

All Videos

BREAKING NEWS: Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at Indira Gandhi Airport, did surprise inspection at Terminal 3
3:41
BREAKING NEWS: Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at Indira Gandhi Airport, did surprise inspection at Terminal 3
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Jacqueline reaches Delhi's Patiala House Court, hearing on bail plea
5:4
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Jacqueline reaches Delhi's Patiala House Court, hearing on bail plea
Desh Superfast: Protest against GST raids continues in UP, businessmen allege illegal recovery
4:52
Desh Superfast: Protest against GST raids continues in UP, businessmen allege illegal recovery
Watch: No race like before, these Santa's participate in Mexico Christmas race
Watch: No race like before, these Santa's participate in Mexico Christmas race
Gujarat CM Oath: BJP Workers Celebrating Victory At Ahmedabad Airport Ahead of Bhupendra Patel's Shapath
6:31
Gujarat CM Oath: BJP Workers Celebrating Victory At Ahmedabad Airport Ahead of Bhupendra Patel's Shapath

Trending Videos

3:41
BREAKING NEWS: Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at Indira Gandhi Airport, did surprise inspection at Terminal 3
5:4
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Jacqueline reaches Delhi's Patiala House Court, hearing on bail plea
4:52
Desh Superfast: Protest against GST raids continues in UP, businessmen allege illegal recovery
Watch: No race like before, these Santa's participate in Mexico Christmas race
6:31
Gujarat CM Oath: BJP Workers Celebrating Victory At Ahmedabad Airport Ahead of Bhupendra Patel's Shapath
PM Modi,pm narendra modi on free revdi culture,arvind kejriwal on pm modi free revdi culture,rewari culture,Revdi culture,free revdi culture,pm modi revari culture statement,PM Modi news,kejriwal on pm modi revari culture bayan,PM Narendra Modi,pm narendra modi rewari culture,pm modi revari culture,revdi culture pm modi,pm modi on revdi culture,kejriwal on revari culture,kejriwal aap revari culture,Narendra Modi,Revadi culture,