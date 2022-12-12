videoDetails

Rewadi Culture: Congress retaliated on PM Modi's attack on freebies politics

PM Modi surrounded the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the Revadi culture. It was AAP that started free electricity, water and mohalla clinic in Delhi and through freebies Aam Aadmi Party regained power in Delhi and also won Punjab. After this, other parties have also started implementing freebies concept.PM Modi launched a scathing attack on freebies politics. Know how Congress retaliated on Prime Minister's attack.