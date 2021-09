RIP Sidharth Shukla - Sidharth's funeral to be held today at Brahma Kumaris Samaj

The whole country is still mourning the untimely death of actor Sidharth Shukla. His last rites will be performed on today i.e., Friday. The body is still kept at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The body will be handed over to the family in a short time (around 11 am) and then the funeral procession will begin. Sidharth Shukla has left the world at the age of just 40.