Rishi Sunak: Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Mehbooba Mufti

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

Taking a dig at Mehbooba Mufti remark on Rishi Sunak, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked, 'Will Mehbooba Mufti accept J&K CM from minority community?' Watch full video to know more.