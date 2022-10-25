हिन्दी
Rishi Sunak: Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Mehbooba Mufti
Oct 25, 2022, 01:20 PM IST
Taking a dig at Mehbooba Mufti remark on Rishi Sunak, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked, 'Will Mehbooba Mufti accept J&K CM from minority community?' Watch full video to know more.
