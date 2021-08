Rivers in spate in many states including MP, UP, West Bengal; flood situation due to heavy rains

A well-marked low-pressure area is over Northwest Jharkhand and adjoining areas. Another low-pressure area is over South Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas. Due to the impact of these systems, Jharkhand has already received torrential rains. In the past 24 hours from 8:30 am on Saturday, parts of Madhya Pradesh recorded heavy showers with Sheopur witnessing 148 mm of rainfall.