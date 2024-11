videoDetails

Mahakumbh 2025 Update: Muslims Entry Ban In MahaKumbh 2025?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

Mahakumbh 2025 Update: Sant Samaj is adamant on banning Muslims in Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025. But what is the administration going to do in the preparations of Mahakumbh on war footing. Before this revelation, know that even before the start of Mahakumbh, hundreds of Muslims have reached Sangam coast to do business.