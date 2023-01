videoDetails

RJD issues show cause notice to MLA Sudhakar Singh

| Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

The party has issued a show cause notice to RJD leader, MLA and former minister Sudhakar Singh. RJD has sought an answer from Sudhakar Singh within 15 days. In fact, Sudhakar Singh had made controversial remarks on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on several occasions. Along with this, many allegations were also made. In view of which RJD has issued this notice to Sudhakar.