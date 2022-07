Roads submerged, schools shut due to heavy rains in Mumbai

Rain has become a constant problem for people in Mumbai. Due to continuous rain, roads have been submerged, water has started entering homes. Shutting of schools and colleges has been announced.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Rain has become a constant problem for people in Mumbai. Due to continuous rain, roads have been submerged, water has started entering homes. Shutting of schools and colleges has been announced.