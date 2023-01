videoDetails

Roar of 'Hindustan' in front of Pakistan at Attari-Wagah border

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 06:50 PM IST

Today's Beating the Retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border is very special. India is celebrating 74th Republic Day today. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm on the Attari-Wagah border on this occasion. A large number of people have reached the Attari-Wagah border.