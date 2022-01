RRB-NTPC Protest: Furious students in Bihar set fire to train bogie after stone pelting

In Bihar, the students' protest is getting furious over the allegation of rigging in the railway examination. Unruly students pelted stones on a train at Gaya Junction. Also ransacked at many places. After this, when the police chased away the furious students, the students set fire to the bogie of a train.