videoDetails

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on caste system

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement amidst the Ramcharitmanas controversy. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on caste system that caste is not created by God but caste is created by pundits, priests.