videoDetails

RSS On Hindu: Mohan Bhagwat makes a big statement on Hindus

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement regarding Hindus. He said, 'Hindu society has been at war for 1000 years, fighting against foreign occupation, conspiracy, it is natural to be fanatic in war'.