RSS workers threatened for supporting Nupur Sharma in Kasganj

In Kasganj, a case of threats to RSS workers for supporting Nupur Sharma has come to the fore. a case has been registered against the accused youths.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

