RT-PCR report, vaccine certificate required for Kartarpur Corridor Yatra

Kartarpur Sahib corridor will be reopened. The announcement of the resumption of the pilgrimage, which has been stopped since March 2020 due to Kovid-19, has been made three days before the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. At the same time, in view of Corona, it has been made mandatory to follow many guidelines for travel. RT-PCR report, vaccine certificate has been made necessary for travel.