videoDetails

Ruckus In Karnataka Assembly Over Installation Of Veer Savarkar's Portrait In Parliament

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 01:15 PM IST

Ruckus has been reported in the Karnataka Assembly. This uproar has taken place in the Vidhansabha over Savarkar's picture. Congress MLAs objected to the installation of Savarkar's portrait in the assembly. Know what is the whole matter.