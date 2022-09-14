NewsVideos

Ruckus over offering Namaz on the side of the National Highway in Shahjahanpur

In Uttar Pradesh, once again, the matter of offering Namaz at a public place has come to the fore. In Shahjahanpur, Zareen going from Kolkata to Ajmer was seen offering Namaz on the roadside on the National Highway. Seeing the prayers being offered on the road, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists created ruckus.

|Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
In Uttar Pradesh, once again, the matter of offering Namaz at a public place has come to the fore. In Shahjahanpur, Zareen going from Kolkata to Ajmer was seen offering Namaz on the roadside on the National Highway. Seeing the prayers being offered on the road, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists created ruckus.

All Videos

Janta Darbar : Jamiat’s ‘war’ on Madrasa survey
21:3
Janta Darbar : Jamiat’s ‘war’ on Madrasa survey
SCO Summit 2022 : Watch Brahm Prakash Dubey's special report from Samarkand
2:11
SCO Summit 2022 : Watch Brahm Prakash Dubey's special report from Samarkand
Namaste India : Muslim youth received threats for wishing Ganesh Chaturthi
2:22
Namaste India : Muslim youth received threats for wishing Ganesh Chaturthi
Namaste India: Hinduism teaches 'om shanti', BJP creating 'ashanti' - Rahul Gandhi
3:10
Namaste India: Hinduism teaches 'om shanti', BJP creating 'ashanti' - Rahul Gandhi
CM Ashok Gehlot's advisor Babulal Nagar threatened the public from the stage
2:49
CM Ashok Gehlot's advisor Babulal Nagar threatened the public from the stage

Trending Videos

21:3
Janta Darbar : Jamiat’s ‘war’ on Madrasa survey
2:11
SCO Summit 2022 : Watch Brahm Prakash Dubey's special report from Samarkand
2:22
Namaste India : Muslim youth received threats for wishing Ganesh Chaturthi
3:10
Namaste India: Hinduism teaches 'om shanti', BJP creating 'ashanti' - Rahul Gandhi
2:49
CM Ashok Gehlot's advisor Babulal Nagar threatened the public from the stage
namaz on Highway in Shahjahanpur,Shahjahanpur,shahjahanpur news,up namaz in park,man offers namaz on road,namaz offerings in parks,namaz on national highway,avoid offering namaz on road prayer,namaz on national highway 24,shahjahanpur namaz,namaz on national highway video,shahjahanpur highway,namaz on national highway video viral,shahjahanpur in up,road namaz in shahjahanpur,national highway 24 namaz,