Ruckus over offering Namaz on the side of the National Highway in Shahjahanpur
In Uttar Pradesh, once again, the matter of offering Namaz at a public place has come to the fore. In Shahjahanpur, Zareen going from Kolkata to Ajmer was seen offering Namaz on the roadside on the National Highway. Seeing the prayers being offered on the road, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists created ruckus.
