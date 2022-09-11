Rumors of Child Theft: Who is doing 'mob lynching' through rumours

Cases of child theft are reportedly coming to the fore in Uttar Pradesh. In this regard, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has given instructions to the police officers on Friday. He said that the government has taken this matter seriously.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

Cases of child theft are reportedly coming to the fore in Uttar Pradesh. In this regard, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has given instructions to the police officers on Friday. He said that the government has taken this matter seriously.