videoDetails

Central Government Orders Removal of NSG Commandos from VIP Security

Sonam | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 09:56 PM IST

In a significant move, the central government has ordered the removal of NSG commandos from VIP security arrangements. From now on, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will handle the security of VIPs. This decision affects key figures such as CM Yogi Adityanath, Mayawati, and Rajnath Singh, who are currently under NSG protection. Their security will now transition to CRPF. For more info Watch this report.