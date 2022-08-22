Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack against BJP leader

There has been a big disclosure about the conspiracy to attack BJP leaders in India. According to the information received from the ISIS terrorist caught in Russia, the target of this terrorist was a big BJP leader.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

