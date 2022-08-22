NewsVideos

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack against BJP leader

There has been a big disclosure about the conspiracy to attack BJP leaders in India. According to the information received from the ISIS terrorist caught in Russia, the target of this terrorist was a big BJP leader.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 04:51 PM IST
There has been a big disclosure about the conspiracy to attack BJP leaders in India. According to the information received from the ISIS terrorist caught in Russia, the target of this terrorist was a big BJP leader.

All Videos

Patna: Police personnel use lathi charge on TET qualified candidates
6:24
Patna: Police personnel use lathi charge on TET qualified candidates
ISIS terrorist Planned Attack On Indian Leader
14:57
ISIS terrorist Planned Attack On Indian Leader
Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat Visit: Aam Aadmi Party Press conference
4:43
Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat Visit: Aam Aadmi Party Press conference
Delhi Politics: BJP is playing the game of CBI-ED - Arvind Kejriwal
4:6
Delhi Politics: BJP is playing the game of CBI-ED - Arvind Kejriwal
Pakistan court grants pre-arrest bail to former PM Imran Khan
1:17
Pakistan court grants pre-arrest bail to former PM Imran Khan

Trending Videos

6:24
Patna: Police personnel use lathi charge on TET qualified candidates
14:57
ISIS terrorist Planned Attack On Indian Leader
4:43
Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat Visit: Aam Aadmi Party Press conference
4:6
Delhi Politics: BJP is playing the game of CBI-ED - Arvind Kejriwal
1:17
Pakistan court grants pre-arrest bail to former PM Imran Khan
Islamic state,India,ISIS threat,Islamic State threat,Terrorism in India,ISIS in India,news in hindi,India Today,ISIS threat to India,Islamic State of Iraq and Syria,Islamic State in Syria,attacks on india,terror attacks on india,indians kidnapped by islamic state,isis india,Indian news,islamic state isis threatens violence in india after hijab ban order,isis india threat,India vs Pakistan,Breaking News,hindi news update,isis threat to bjp leader,Russia,