videoDetails

Russia-Ukraine War: Balloon war now in Russia-Ukraine war! Ukraine claims - Russian balloon over Kiev

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has been going on for a year where earlier missile and tank attacks were being carried out. At the same time, the news of Balloon War is coming out, there is a continuous debate about spy balloons. Now the news of Russia using spy balloons in Ukraine's capital Kiev is coming to the fore.