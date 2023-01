videoDetails

Russian President Putin announces 36-hour ceasefire amid Russia-Ukraine War

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a 36-hour ceasefire amid Russia-Ukraine war. This announcement has been made for 6th and 7th January. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the Orthodox Christmas on 7th January.