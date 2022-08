Saharanpur- Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Mohammad Nadeem arrested

Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Mohammad Nadeem has been arrested from Saharanpur. According to the information received, he was planning to kill former BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 08:34 PM IST

