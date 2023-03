videoDetails

Sakshi Maharaj retorts on Maulana Tauqeer Raza's provocative remark over Namaz

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Maulana Tauqeer Raza have made a controversial remark on Namaz. He said, 'Wherever we are, we will offer Namaz, if the police have to file a case, then do it'. Retaliating on this, Sakshi Maharaj said, 'Jinnah has taken the Muslim nation, now what remains is only the Hindu nation'.