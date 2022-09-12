NewsVideos

Samajwadi Party MP Dr ST Hasan gave a big statement on the survey of madrasas in UP

Amidst the survey of madrasas in UP, a big statement of Samajwadi Party MP Dr ST Hasan has come to the fore. ST Hasan said that after the survey, we will be distanced from Islam and soon the common civil code is also going to get applied.

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
Amidst the survey of madrasas in UP, a big statement of Samajwadi Party MP Dr ST Hasan has come to the fore. ST Hasan said that after the survey, we will be distanced from Islam and soon the common civil code is also going to get applied.

