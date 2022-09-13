NewsVideos

Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan gave controversial statement regarding the survey of madrasas in UP

After the verdict of the Varanasi Court on Gyanvapi, the debate has started once again. Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan also gave a controversial statement regarding the madrasas. He said that today survey is being done on madrasas in UP, tomorrow there may be bulldozer action also.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
After the verdict of the Varanasi Court on Gyanvapi, the debate has started once again. Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan also gave a controversial statement regarding the madrasas. He said that today survey is being done on madrasas in UP, tomorrow there may be bulldozer action also.

