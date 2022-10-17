हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Sambit Patra: BJP's press conference on liquor scam Live
|
Updated:
Oct 17, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
Speaking at the press conference on the liquor scam case, Sambit Patra attacked the Delhi government. He said that going to Rajghat before questioning shows how corruption is being glorified.
×
All Videos
0:53
Rani Chatterjee: अब भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस ने साजिद खान पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- 'उसने मेरा ब्रेस्ट साइज पूछा'
6:18
Congress President Election: Sonia Gandhi casts her vote
Congress Presidential Election: Here's what you need to know as the Indian National Congress party prepares for a leadership change
17:0
Delhi Excise Policy: AAP's show of strength on CBI's action
0:50
Urfi Javed: बर्थडे पार्टी में हो गई ऐसी हालत, Inside Video देख हो जाएंगे शॉक्ड
Trending Videos
0:53
Rani Chatterjee: अब भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस ने साजिद खान पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, कहा- 'उसने मेरा ब्रेस्ट साइज पूछा'
6:18
Congress President Election: Sonia Gandhi casts her vote
Congress Presidential Election: Here's what you need to know as the Indian National Congress party prepares for a leadership change
17:0
Delhi Excise Policy: AAP's show of strength on CBI's action
0:50
Urfi Javed: बर्थडे पार्टी में हो गई ऐसी हालत, Inside Video देख हो जाएंगे शॉक्ड
Sambit Patra press conference,sambit patra latest press conference,Sambit Patra,sambit patra press conference today,sambit patra latest,BJP press conference,sambit patra debate,Press Conference,sambit patra bjp press conference,sambit patra news,sambit patra live,sambit patra on congress,sambit patra bjp press conference live,sambit patra bjp press conference news,sambit patra bjp,sambit parta latest press conference,liquor policy case,Manish Sisodia,breaking,