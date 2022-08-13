Sambit Patra makes serious allegations against Kejriwal government
BJP has attacked the Kejriwal government. Sambit Patra has targeted and said that AAP has friendship with the liquor mafia. At the same time, he has said that the promise made by AAP to build schools in Delhi is false.
