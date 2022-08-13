NewsVideos

Sambit Patra makes serious allegations against Kejriwal government

BJP has attacked the Kejriwal government. Sambit Patra has targeted and said that AAP has friendship with the liquor mafia. At the same time, he has said that the promise made by AAP to build schools in Delhi is false.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 04:26 PM IST
BJP has attacked the Kejriwal government. Sambit Patra has targeted and said that AAP has friendship with the liquor mafia. At the same time, he has said that the promise made by AAP to build schools in Delhi is false.

All Videos

Har Ghar Tiranga : ITBP personnel hoisted the tricolor at 18 thousand feet
5:53
 Har Ghar Tiranga : ITBP personnel hoisted the tricolor at 18 thousand feet
Commonwealth Games 2022: Exclusive Interview of CWG Champions on Zee News
15:30
Commonwealth Games 2022: Exclusive Interview of CWG Champions on Zee News
India@75: How did FDI become a key driver of India's economic growth?
India@75: How did FDI become a key driver of India's economic growth?
Terrorist Arrest: One terrorist arrested from Saharanpur
3:36
Terrorist Arrest: One terrorist arrested from Saharanpur
‘Shock and horror’ Salman Rushdie on Ventilator Hours After Being Stabbed in New York | Zee News
‘Shock and horror’ Salman Rushdie on Ventilator Hours After Being Stabbed in New York | Zee News

Trending Videos

5:53
Har Ghar Tiranga : ITBP personnel hoisted the tricolor at 18 thousand feet
15:30
Commonwealth Games 2022: Exclusive Interview of CWG Champions on Zee News
India@75: How did FDI become a key driver of India's economic growth?
3:36
Terrorist Arrest: One terrorist arrested from Saharanpur
‘Shock and horror’ Salman Rushdie on Ventilator Hours After Being Stabbed in New York | Zee News
sambit patra on AAP,Sambit Patra,sambit patra on kejriwal,Sambit Patra press conference,sambit patra news,sambit patra latest,sambit patra on congress,sambit patra on arvind kejriwal,sambit patra bjp,sambit patra on AAP,sambit patra vs kejriwal,sambit patra press conference today,sambit patra latest press conference,bjp sambit patra,sambit patra kejriwal,sambit patra attack congress,Arvind Kejriwal,