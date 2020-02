Sambit Patra: Sometimes the reality behind the stage comes to the fore

A young woman Amulya Leona who raised ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at a rally in Bengaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been charged with sedition, with a judicial magistrate denying her bail. She has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. BJP today is holding a press conference on this issue. Watch the video for more information: