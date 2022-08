Sanjay Raut in judicial custody for 14 days in Patra Chawl scam

ED had arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam case and now Mumbai court has sent him to jail. He will remain in judicial custody till August 22.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:04 PM IST

ED had arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam case and now Mumbai court has sent him to jail. He will remain in judicial custody till August 22.