Sanjay Raut reaches JJ hospital for medical examination

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has reached JJ Hospital for medical examination. The ED team is also with him. After the medical examination, Raut will be produced in the court.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 02:09 PM IST

