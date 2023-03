videoDetails

Sanjay Singh's attack on PM Modi, 'BJP's aim is to keep Sisodia in jail'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

After CBI, ED has arrested former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. After which Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has targeted BJP and PM Modi. He said that keeping Sisodia in jail is the aim of the BJP.