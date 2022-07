Sanket Mahadev Sargar won silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Sanket Mahadev Sargar won India's first silver medal in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The 21-year-old weightlifter, who hails from Sangli, Maharashtra, created history in the 55 kg weight category.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

