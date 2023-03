videoDetails

Satish Kaushik Death: Interrogation of Saanvi Malu continues

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Satish Kaushik Death: Police is questioning Saanvi Malu in the case of the death of actor and director Satish Kaushik. Let us tell you that Saanvi Malu, wife of Vikas Malu, had expressed suspicion of the murder of Satish Kaushik.