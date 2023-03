videoDetails

Satish Kaushik Death: Police to record Vikas Malu's wife statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

In the case of Satish Kaushik's death, the Delhi Police conducted an investigation at the farmhouse of businessman Vikas Malu. Also inquired with the staff. However, Vikas Malu denied the allegations leveled against him.