Satyendar Jain Video: Another video of Satyendar Jain seen with suspended jail superintendent

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Another video of Delhi AAP Government Minister Satyendar Jain has surfaced. In this video,Satyendar Jain can be seen communicating with the suspended jail superintendent inside Tihar Jail Lockup. Before this, many videos of Satyendar Jain have been released in which he is eating food, and in some he was getting massage.