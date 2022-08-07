NewsVideos

Savita Punia's exclusive conversation with Zee News

The Indian women's hockey team won a medal in the Commonwealth Games after 16 years. India got bronze medal in women's hockey. The Indian women's team performed well in this match, defeating New Zealand 2-1 in the penalty shootout. Zee News spoke to Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia.

|Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
The Indian women's hockey team won a medal in the Commonwealth Games after 16 years. India got bronze medal in women's hockey. The Indian women's team performed well in this match, defeating New Zealand 2-1 in the penalty shootout. Zee News spoke to Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia.

