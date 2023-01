videoDetails

SC On Demonetisation: Ravi Shankar Comments On Supreme Court's Decision on Demonetisation,says,'Decision Taken To Stop Terror Funding'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Supreme Court held hearing on demonetisation today. During the hearing, Supreme Court dismissed all the petitions against demonetisation. Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on the decision of Supreme Court and said that demonetisation is being done to stop terror funding.