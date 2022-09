School bus overturns in Jammu and Kashmir, children injured

| Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

The incident of overturning of a school bus caught on CCTV in Jammu and Kashmir. Please tell that the bus driver could not control the bus on the uphill road. After which this accident happened. The children sitting in the bus were injured. Local people came forward to get the children out of the bus. A case was registered against the bus driver after the accident.