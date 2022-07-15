NewsVideos

Schools Week Off Controversy: Friday's holiday instead of Sunday

Controversy over school leave in Dumka district of Jharkhand. The controversy started due to Friday being a holiday in 33 schools. An inquiry was ordered into the matter. In schools, there is a holiday on Friday instead of Sunday.

|Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
Controversy over school leave in Dumka district of Jharkhand. The controversy started due to Friday being a holiday in 33 schools. An inquiry was ordered into the matter. In schools, there is a holiday on Friday instead of Sunday.

All Videos

Is Namaz in the mall is the beginning of the crusade?
10:23
Is Namaz in the mall is the beginning of the crusade?
Warehouse wall collapses in Alipore, Delhi ; 5 dead
9:50
Warehouse wall collapses in Alipore, Delhi ; 5 dead
Mother has been written as Ammi and Father as Abbu in a private English medium school in Kota
7:45
Mother has been written as Ammi and Father as Abbu in a private English medium school in Kota
Temple priest in Bharatpur received threat of beheading
6:40
Temple priest in Bharatpur received threat of beheading
Delhi Wall Collapse News: 4 killed in wall collapse in Alipur
1:37
Delhi Wall Collapse News: 4 killed in wall collapse in Alipur

Trending Videos

10:23
Is Namaz in the mall is the beginning of the crusade?
9:50
Warehouse wall collapses in Alipore, Delhi ; 5 dead
7:45
Mother has been written as Ammi and Father as Abbu in a private English medium school in Kota
6:40
Temple priest in Bharatpur received threat of beheading
1:37
Delhi Wall Collapse News: 4 killed in wall collapse in Alipur
jharkhand school prayer,Jharkhand school,jharkhand school vivad,muslim school in jharkhand,jharkhand school controversy,jharkhand school prayer controversy,urdu schools jharkhand,jharkhand school holiday,Jharkhand,Jharkhand news,jharkhand school prayer row,jharkhand school controversy 2022,school prayer controversy in jharkhand,jamtara school controversy,school prayer in jharkhand,garhwa jharkhand school,jamtara schools holidays on friday,Namaste India,