SCO Meet: Ministry of External Affairs replied on question of inviting Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 09:20 PM IST

India has sent an invitation to Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting. On this, the Ministry of External Affairs said that we have sent invitations to the Defense Ministers of all SCO member countries.