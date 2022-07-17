Scope of investigation in Patna Terror Module Case increases
After the arrest of suspects associated with the anti-national PFI in Phulwarisharif, Bihar's capital Patna, the scope of investigation is now increasing. It is now getting connected with other countries including Pakistan. People from the country and abroad were also being linked to do anti-India work.
After the arrest of suspects associated with the anti-national PFI in Phulwarisharif, Bihar's capital Patna, the scope of investigation is now increasing. It is now getting connected with other countries including Pakistan. People from the country and abroad were also being linked to do anti-India work.