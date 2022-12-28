हिन्दी
Security forces achieve huge success in Jammu and Kashmir
Yashwant Bhaskar
Updated:
Dec 28, 2022, 09:24 AM IST
Security forces have achieved huge success in Jammu and Kashmir. During the encounter in Sidhra, three terrorists have been killed by the security forces.
