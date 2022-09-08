Security Lapse During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit
There has been a big lapse in the security of Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah was in Mumbai, during this time a person was seen very close to Amit Shah. It is being told that this person remained close to Amit Shah for several hours.
There has been a big lapse in the security of Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah was in Mumbai, during this time a person was seen very close to Amit Shah. It is being told that this person remained close to Amit Shah for several hours.