Security Lapse During Amit Shah's Mumbai Visit

There has been a big lapse in the security of Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah was in Mumbai, during this time a person was seen very close to Amit Shah. It is being told that this person remained close to Amit Shah for several hours.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

There has been a big lapse in the security of Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah was in Mumbai, during this time a person was seen very close to Amit Shah. It is being told that this person remained close to Amit Shah for several hours.