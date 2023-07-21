trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638272
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seema Haider News: What is the reality of Seema Haider? How did the 'border' cross the border without a visa?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
The UP Police has made shocking revelations about Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman who fell in love with an Indian youth while playing PUBG. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) interrogated Seema Haider for two days.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Woman faces Vandalism in West Bengal's Andal
play icon1:16
Woman faces Vandalism in West Bengal's Andal
Seema Haider Breaking: Big disclosure on Sachin and Seema Haider, forgery in entry register
play icon1:5
Seema Haider Breaking: Big disclosure on Sachin and Seema Haider, forgery in entry register
4 accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case
play icon9:49
4 accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case
Huge explosion in South Africa's Johannesburg
play icon1:34
Huge explosion in South Africa's Johannesburg
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring curtains down at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show
play icon1:23
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring curtains down at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Woman faces Vandalism in West Bengal's Andal
play icon1:16
Woman faces Vandalism in West Bengal's Andal
Seema Haider Breaking: Big disclosure on Sachin and Seema Haider, forgery in entry register
play icon1:5
Seema Haider Breaking: Big disclosure on Sachin and Seema Haider, forgery in entry register
4 accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case
play icon9:49
4 accused arrested in Manipur Viral Video Case
Huge explosion in South Africa's Johannesburg
play icon1:34
Huge explosion in South Africa's Johannesburg
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring curtains down at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show
play icon1:23
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring curtains down at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show
भारतीय युवक से पबजी खेलते-खेलते दिल दे बैठने वाली पाकिस्तानी महिला सीमा हैदर को लेकर यूपी पुलिस ने हैरान करने वाले खुलासे किए हैं. उत्तर प्रदेश आतंकवाद निरोधी दस्ते (यूपी एटीएस) ने सीमा हैदर से दो दिनों तक पूछताछ की.,